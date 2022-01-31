Communist Chinese Imperialists Steal Sub-Saharan Africa – by Austin Bay (The Epoch Times – January 27, 2022)

https://www.theepochtimes.com/

A quick review of communist China’s calculated territorial imperialism in the South China Sea helps clarify Beijing’s calculated economic, political and criminal imperialism in sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2016 the Hague’s international tribunal ruled that China had seized islets and “sea features” in the South China Sea belonging to the Philippines. It had also plundered Filipino fishing resources.

The ruling invoked the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, a treaty China had signed. Yet Beijing ignored the verdict. Chinese diplomats contend in Southeast Asia, China is recovering “stolen” territory.

That defense is rubbish—propaganda to blur a wicked case of aggression by an imperial Great Power (China) at the expense of a weak neighbor. China’s “lost land” scam can’t mask or excuse its imperialism in vulnerable sub-Saharan Africa.

