Amid global tensions, North could reduce need for Chinese imports – by Andrew Autio (Timmins Daily Press – January 28, 2022)

Northern Ontario’s mining industry could be a major player in the goal of reducing reliance on China as North America moves towards a greener economy, but more support, and a long-term vision, from policy makers will be needed.

This week, Brendan Marshall, vice-president of Economic and Northern Affairs with the Mining Association of Canada (MAC) was the guest speaker for the latest State of Mining virtual meeting hosted by the Timmins Chamber of Commerce.

He spoke about increasing geopolitical tensions, particularly between the United States and China, and Western nations at large. “At this time, China occupies a high percentage of the manufacturing capacity globally for key materials. Two sets of key materials of interest are rare earths as well as battery-grade material manufacturing,” said Marshall.

“Concern exists around the accessibility of those materials in an environment of increased tensions, and efforts by governments the world over, including Canada, to try and decrease import reliance on China for those key products, while simultaneously generating domestic supplies where possible, or seeking supplies from other countries outside of China for those materials.”

