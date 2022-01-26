Canada’s mineral policy in need of a critical review after China’s lithium firm purchase – by Anja Karadeglija (National Post – January 26, 2022)

https://nationalpost.com/

The Conservatives accuse the Liberals of not taking Canada’s national security seriously, while the Liberals say there was no need for a security review

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne will appear at a parliamentary committee Thursday to defend the government’s decision not to hold a national security review of the acquisition of a Canadian lithium mining company by a Chinese enterprise.

The Conservatives have charged that means the Liberals aren’t taking Canada’s national security seriously, while the Liberals say there was no need for a security review. The National Post’s Anja Karadeglija examines the issues.

SO WHAT’S THE CONTROVERSY?

Last October, the Canadian company Neo-Lithium, which has a lithium mine in Argentina, announced it would be acquired by the Zijin Mining Group. After the federal government chose not to launch a national security review of the $960-million acquisition, the Conservatives called for an emergency meeting of the House of Commons industry committee.

At issue is that lithium is classified as a critical mineral by the Canadian government. It’s important because it’s used in batteries, especially as we move to electrify industries that previously used fuels like oil or natural gas – such as electric cars.

For the rest of this article: https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/canadas-mineral-policy-in-need-of-a-critical-review-after-chinas-lithium-firm-purchase