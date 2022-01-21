Is A Lithium Cartel Inevitable? – by Robert Rapier (Forbes Magazine – January 20, 2022)

https://www.forbes.com/

The more people I speak with about lithium, the bigger this story gets. Following my previous article — How The U.S. Is Losing The Lithium Industry To China — several readers told me that this battle is already lost. And, I have to admit that the trajectory we are currently on gives little reason to believe that China’s dominance will be threatened any time soon.

In today’s article, I want to reiterate two threats to U.S. national security based on the current trajectory. Then, I want to revisit why China jumped ahead of the U.S. Finally, I want to talk about steps that are aimed at addressing this.

Also, this week I have engaged with multiple American companies that are working to address the domestic lithium supply chain. Those efforts will be the focus of my next article.

Threats to National Security

There are two separate national security threats that I can see. These threats will apply to any country that is electrifying transportation without a domestic lithium supply chain.

