Foreign takeover rumour of Sask. potash company Nutrien a non-starter, says prof – by Jason Warick (CBC News Saskatoon – January 20, 2022)

Speculation rose following the departure of Nutrien’s CEO in early January

More than 11 years after a failed takeover, Australian mining giant BHP could once again have its eyes on Saskatoon-based Nutrien, the world’s largest fertilizer maker.

Don Bilson, head of event-driven research at New York-based Gordon Haskett Research Advisors, made the suggestion this week in an interview with Bloomberg.

The speculation follows a leadership change earlier this month at Nutrien, which saw Ken Seitz, executive vice president and CEO of potash for the company, become the interim CEO, after Mayo Schmidt left the top job.

“One would think the time is right for NTR’s (Nutrien’s) board to consider its options,” Bilson said. “Obviously, NTR wouldn’t need to find a new CEO if it is sold, and it just so happens that a predator that tried to buy a big piece of NTR once before is looking again.”

