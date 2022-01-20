Rep. James Comer wants info on Hunter Biden’s ties to Chinese mine sale – by Juliegrace Brufke (New York Post – January 19, 2022)

https://nypost.com/

The leading Republican on the House Oversight Committee is calling on the National Archives to release any information it has related to Hunter Biden’s alleged involvement in the sale of an African cobalt mine to a Chinese company in 2016.

In a letter to Archivist David Ferriero Wednesday, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) requested any documents pertaining to the first son’s potential role in the transaction, arguing the sale posed a potential national security threat by undermining the United States’ capacity to invest in green energy. Cobalt is a key component in electric car batteries.

“The American people deserve answers regarding why the Obama Administration —whether at then-Vice President Biden’s behest or not — watched in silence as an American company transferred control of this precious asset to a Chinese conglomerate and why Hunter Biden was — yet again — involved in international matters on which he has no expertise,” Comer wrote.

The complex transaction was first reported by the Washington Free Beacon during the 2020 presidential campaign, and was spotlighted by the New York Times this past November.

For the rest of this article: https://nypost.com/2022/01/19/rep-james-comer-wants-info-on-hunter-bidens-ties-to-chinese-mine-sale/