MPs want Chinese purchase of lithium-mining company reviewed – by Jeff Labine (iPolitics.ca – January 18, 2022)

Conservative and New Democrat MPs are demanding an emergency committee meeting to review the sale of a Chinese business takeover of a Canadian lithium mining company.

In October, China-based Zijin Mining Group announced plans to purchase Toronto-based Neo Lithium, which was approved by shareholders in December. The sale price was reported to be $960-million by the Globe and Mail.

Neo Lithium is currently working towards opening a large lithium mine in Argentina. In 2021, Canada considered lithium, a key component in rechargeable batteries, a criteria mineral for the country’s economic security and transition to net-zero emissions.

On Tuesday, a letter was sent to House of Commons’ Industry and Technology committee chair and Liberal MP Joël Lightbound to hold an emergency meeting to review the deal. The letter was signed by Conservative MPs Ed Fast, Michael Kram, Tracy Gray, and Bernard Généreux and NDP MP Brian Masse. All five are members of the committee.

