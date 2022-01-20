Global Atomic releases drill results from Dasa uranium project in Niger – by Naimul Karim (Northern Miner – January 19, 2022)

Drill results from the Zone 3 extension at Global Atomic’s (TSX: GLO; US-OTC: GLATF) Dasa uranium project in Niger have “exceeded expectations,” CEO Stephen Roman says.

The drilling outlined continuous mineralization over a strike length of 300 metres long by 80 metres wide with highlights of 65 metres grading 5,493 parts per million e-triuranium oxide (eU308) starting from 434.40 metres downhole in drill hole ASDH592 and 99.80 metres grading 2,615 parts per million eU308 starting from 478.60 metres downhole in drill hole ASDH589.

The company is now 40% through its 15,000-metre drill program and will incorporate the assay results into an updated mineral reserve and mine plan later this year.

“This Zone 3 extension will be applied to update the current phase 1 mine plan and is expected to substantially reduce the amount of underground development, lower capital and operating expenses, and extend the life of the Phase 1 mine plan,” Roman says in an interview, noting that the company is building a ramp-access underground mine at the project, 105 km south of the town of Arlit.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/global-atomic-releases-drill-results-from-dasa-uranium-project-in-niger/1003838121/