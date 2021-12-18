Sudbury junior miner raises $12 million for northwestern Ontario lithium project – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – December 17, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Frontier Lithium seeks to mine PAK project to supply electric vehicle sector

A Sudbury junior mining company has cashed up to do more exploration of its high-grade and open-ended lithium property in northwestern Ontario.

Frontier Lithium announced Dec. 15 that it’s raised $12 million in flow-through shares to boost the resource numbers at its PAK project, 175 kilometres north of Red Lake, near the Manitoba border.

The company’s 26,774-hectare property hosts two spodumene-bearing deposits, dubbed PAK and Spark, located two kilometres apart. Spodumene is the most widely used lithium because of its high lithium content.

Frontier Lithium claims PAK is a ‘Tier 1’ globally significant lithium resource with room to expand through exploration. The company has stated its intentions of bringing the two deposits into production with the help of a strategic investment partner.

