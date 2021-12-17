Trudeau presses for Canada to become a critical mineral powerhouse – by Robert Fife and Bill Curry (Globe and Mail – December 17, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to make Canada a global leader in the production of batteries for electric cars, and has asked for a review of investment legislation to protect industry from hostile foreign investors.

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne will be working to unlock the country’s large rare-earth mineral deposits to put Canada at the forefront of supplying the world with these elements, vital to electric vehicles, smartphones, high-tech equipment and military hardware.

The Prime Minister included those instructions to Mr. Champagne among mandate letters released to his ministers two months after the recent federal election.

The United States and many European countries have been looking to Canada as a supplier of critical minerals – such as indium, aluminum, tellurium, niobium and tungsten and magnesium – to reduce their reliance on China, the world’s leading supplier of these types of resources. Canada also has large reserves of lithium, which is used in batteries to power electric vehicles.

