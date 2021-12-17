RIO TINTO NEWS RELEASE: First female president appointed for Diavik Diamond Mine (December 16, 2021)

YELLOWKNIFE, Canada – Rio Tinto has appointed Angela Bigg president and chief operating officer of the Diavik Diamond Mine. Angela, previously general manager, Operations at Diavik, will be the first female to lead the mine and its 1,100 employees.

Angela joined the Diavik team in November of 2017 as vice president, Finance. She began her career with Rio Tinto in 2005 and has worked in Mozambique, South Africa and Australia, where she is from. She succeeds Richard Storrie, who has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

Rio Tinto Minerals chief executive Sinead Kaufman said: “Angela has a deep knowledge of our people and our operations, as well as established relationships with local communities. I’m delighted she will be will be Diavik’s first female president, as we continue to focus on supplying customers with high quality, responsibly sourced Canadian diamonds, while preparing to leave a positive legacy in partnership with our community and government partners.

“I would like to thank Richard for his 26 years of service at Rio Tinto and wish him the very best in his new endeavour. Richard has showed great leadership and genuine care for our people at Diavik over the last two and half years. He has transformed the operation and progressed closure plans, while dealing with the challenges presented by COVID-19.”

Angela Bigg said: “It is a privilege to be given the opportunity to lead the Diavik Diamond Mine. During my time with Diavik, I have continued to be inspired by the innovative and hard-working individuals that make up our team. Without their dedication and effort, we would not be the world class diamond mine we are today. I will ensure that we continue on our path of excellence to leave a lasting, positive legacy in the Northwest Territories.”

Contacts

Media Relations

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

simon.letendre@riotinto.com

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James’s Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404