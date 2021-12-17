PDAC reveals 2022 award winners – by Olivia Johnson CIM Magazine – December 16, 2021)

https://magazine.cim.org/en/

Winners will be honoured for their work in prospecting, finance and sustainability

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) will honour six recipients from across Canada for their work in the mineral exploration and mining industry. Recipients will be honoured during the annual PDAC Convention in Toronto in March 2022, marking the 44th year of the awards showcase.

Geologist and president of C.J. Greig & Associates Charlie Greig will receive the 2022 Bill Dennis Award, recognizing his contribution to the prospecting and exploration industry or a significant mineral discovery.

Greig, then vice-president of exploration at GT Gold, and his fellow explorers drilled soil anomalies at the Tatogga Project in 2017, intersecting high-grade gold. They made two discoveries in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, the Saddle North gold-rich copper porphyry deposit and the Saddle South gold-silver zone vein.

The team also launched a separate drill program at Tatogga and, in September 2018, they intersected 430 metres of 0.7 grams per tonne gold and 0.4 per cent copper. Newmont eventually invested in GT Gold, raising its stake from 10 per cent to 15 per cent through an $8.3 million private placement and eventually acquiring full ownership of GT Gold for $393 million in 2021.

