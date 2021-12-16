Hudbay releases initial estimate for Copper World, near Rosemont in Arizona – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – December 15, 2021)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Hudbay Minerals (TSX: HBM; NYSE: HBM) has released the initial resource estimate for its Copper World deposit with 272 million indicated tonnes and 142 million inferred tonnes, both grading 0.36% copper. The deposit is located near the company’s 100%-owned Rosemont copper project 50 km southeast of Tucson, Ariz.

The Copper World mineralization is close to the surface and can be mined with conventional open pit methods. There are seven deposits extending over a 7-km strike length, including Bolsa, Broad Top Butte, Copper World, Peach, Elgin, South Limb, and North Limb. The deposits lie northwest of the Rosemont deposit and lie mainly on land that Hudbay owns.

The mineralization consists of both skarn and porphyry copper sulphides with a significant oxidized component along a regional fault along the west side of the Rosemont, Bolsa and Broad Top Butte deposits known as the Backbone fault.

The resources numbers are based on a copper price of US$3.45 per lb., a molybdenum price of US$11 per lb. and silver price of US$20 per oz. They are divided by whether the metals are recoverable by flotation or leaching.

