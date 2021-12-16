A crash course in Doug Ford’s love-hate relationship with electric vehicles – by Fatima Syed (The Narwhal – December 15, 2021)

https://thenarwhal.ca/

After the Progressive Conservatives pulled the plug on most of Ontario’s green vehicles, a couple power players stepped in with a plan. Now the government seems to be keying in

Ontario Power Generation, the province’s largest power generator, seriously started thinking about electric vehicles only five years ago.

Back then, Heather Ferguson recalls, charging stations across the province were few and poorly maintained. As the automotive and power industry started considering electrification more and more, OPG had an opportunity to “refresh” the charging infrastructure and think about the problem “in a whole new way.”

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand we had a role to play,” says Ferguson, OPG’s senior vice-president of business development, strategy and corporate affairs. “We produce electricity and the connection to electric vehicles is pretty straightforward.”

Fast forward many conversations with stakeholders and years of planning, OPG and Hydro One, the province’s largest distribution utility, announced a new joint venture: Ivy Charging Network. The company is funded in part by both companies, as well as $8 million from Natural Resources Canada, with the goal of launching 160 chargers at 73 locations, each an average of less than 100 kilometres apart, by the end of the year.

