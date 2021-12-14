NOBA 2021: Larissa Stevens of LBS Environmental Consulting is the Young Entrepreneur of the Year – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – December 13, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

A decade of experience under her belt, Stevens is currently working as community consultation coordinator for the Marten Falls Community Access Road project

Larissa Stevens considers herself a bit of a “shapeshifter.” Whether it’s her natural ease in explaining a development project in a public engagement session or relaying the thoughts and concerns of a First Nation community to a group of engineers in a boardroom setting, the Thunder Bay-based environmental scientist is considered a trusted figure.

The 36-year-old Métis owner and president of LBS Environmental Consulting has spent a decade as a specialist in environmental consulting and Indigenous community engagement. One of her supporters wrote in a nomination letter about her expertise in the field and her prowess to operate and communicate effectively in any environment.

“Her ability to understand, work and communicate across multiple levels and disciplines and focus her scientific knowledge of water systems and environmental consultation experience through an Indigenous lens brings a ground-level perspective to political and strategic discussions, or vice versa,” wrote Marten Falls Chief Bruce Acheepineskum.

Though she is not a decision-maker, her supporters said Stevens is a trusted authority to bring forward “not-biased, meaningful information that allows for informed decision-making.”

