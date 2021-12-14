NEWS RELEASE: Noront Acknowledges Receipt of Proposal and Draft Transaction Documents From Wyloo Metals (December 14, 2021)

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOT) announces that it has received a non-binding letter dated December 12, 2021, and related draft arrangement agreement and other ancillary transaction documents (collectively, the “Transaction Documents”), from Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd and Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd (together, “Wyloo Metals”) in respect of the Updated Wyloo Proposal (as defined below).

The Transaction Documents outline, among other things, the terms and conditions upon which Wyloo Metals would be prepared to acquire all of the common shares of Noront not already owned by Wyloo Metals for cash consideration of C1.10 per common share of the Company (the “Updated Wyloo Proposal”). The Updated Wyloo Proposal is subject to, among other things, negotiating and executing definitive Transaction Documents with Wyloo Metals.

Noront and its advisors are reviewing the Transaction Documents, and the Noront Board and the Special Committee remain focused on fulfilling their fiduciary duties and surfacing maximum value for the shareholders of Noront. The Company intends to negotiate the Transaction Documents with Wyloo Metals directly and constructively, and will provide any further updates to the shareholders of Noront at the appropriate time.

Advisors

TD Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor, Bennett Jones LLP is acting as legal counsel and Longview Communications & Public Affairs is acting as communications advisor to Noront.

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

Contact Information

Media Relations

Ian Hamilton

Tel: +1 (905) 399-6591

ihamilton@longviewcomms.ca

Investor Relations

Greg Rieveley

Tel: +1 (416) 367-1444

greg.rieveley@norontresources.com

Janice Mandel

Tel: +1 (647) 300-3853

janice.mandel@stringcom.com