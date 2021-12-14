Global Atomic breaks ground early, targets yellowcake sales in early 2025 – by Mariaan Webb (MiningWeekly.com – December 13, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Canadian project developer Global Atomic has broken ground at its Dasa uranium project, in Niger, almost two months ahead of schedule. The board in November made a production decision to proceed with the Dasa project, after a feasibility study determined that the project was economically viable at a base price assumption of $35/lb.

“With the activity already occurring at site, we have broken ground almost two months ahead of schedule. The team is growing and fully engaged at site, with the goal of building our mine and mill to produce yellowcake for sale by January 2025,” CEO Stephen Roman reported on Monday.

Using local contractors and heavy equipment, Global Atomic has started with site infrastructure development, including road upgrades to connect the mine camp to the main highway, new roads to the mine and mill sites and the box and portal area is cleared for excavation to begin in January.

The company is also constructing warehousing facilities and employee housing development is under way.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/global-atomic-breaks-ground-early-targets-yellowcake-sales-in-early-2025-2021-12-13