China’s Inner Mongolia region aims to earn five times more from rare earths by 2025 – by Jack Lau (South China Morning Post – December 2021)

China’s northern Inner Mongolia region is aiming for a fivefold increase in rare earth production value by 2025. This comes as the country’s near-total dominance of global supply raises concerns about its possible use as a bargaining chip.

“Inner Mongolia’s rare earth industry is in the unique position of having three elements – resources, manufacturing, and research and development – in one place,” deputy chief of industry and information technology Wu Suhai said as he called for a consolidation of industry chains.

The region aims to reach rare earth production value of 100 billion yuan (US$15.7 billion) by 2025, he said on Sunday, an increase of about five times over 2020 figures.

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals essential to manufacturing circuitry found in everyday electronics from fridges to mobile phones, as well as military vehicles.

