Pitt welcomes Chalice’s major find at Julimar – by Esmarie Iannucci (MiningWeekly.com – November 11, 2021)

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Federal Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt has applauded work done by Geoscience Australia in discovering the largest nickel sulphide discovery in Australia in over two decades.

ASX-listed Chalice Mining this week announced a maiden indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 10-million ounces palladium/platinum/gold, 530 000 t of nickel, 330 000 t of copper, and 53 000 t of cobalt at its Gonneville deposit, which makes up part of its larger Julimar project, in Western Australia.

“This tier-1 discovery, with 10-million ounces of palladium, platinum and gold, will create hundreds of jobs and billions in economic benefits for the nation,” Pitt said.

“It will ensure Australia remains a globally attractive and competitive investment destination for resources projects, and support communities across the nation through royalties generated.” Chalice told shareholders that the discovery was a major milestone for the company, coming just 18 months after its first hole discovery at Julimar.

