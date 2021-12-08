Ontario commits to ‘explore’ permanent road to James Bay communities – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – December 8, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Mushkegowuk Council Chiefs want Indigenous-led environment assessment process to connect with provincial road network

Two provincial cabinets promised chiefs of Mushkegowuk Council that it will “explore” the idea of a permanent, all-season, road linking four remote communities on the James Bay coast to the start of the provincial road network.

That was one of the commitments that came out a Dec. 3 meeting, deemed “historic,” between Mushkegowuk leadership and the Ontario government held in Timmins.

“Responsible development” was the theme around the discussion tab attended by chiefs from Missanabie Cree, Chapleau Cree, Taykwa Tagamou, Moose Cree, Kasechewan, Fort Albany and Attawapiskat First Nations and the government side, Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford and David Piccini, Ontario’s Environment, Conservation and Parks Minister.

According to a news release from Timmins Mayor George Pirie’s office, the host of the event, the meeting resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the province and Mushkegowuk Council to re-establish a Treaty 9 Round Table. The forum will “discuss areas of mutual interests and opportunities.”

