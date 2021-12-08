NEWS RELEASE: Kinross announces acquisition of Great Bear Resources (December 08, 2021)

https://www.kinross.com/

Flagship Dixie project in Northern Ontario has significant potential to become a top tier, large-scale operation

(This news release contains forward-looking information about expected future events and performance of the Company. We refer to the risks and assumptions set out in our Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information located at the end of this release.)

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Great Bear Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GBR) (“Great Bear”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Great Bear through a plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”).

Through the Transaction, Kinross will acquire Great Bear’s flagship Dixie project located in the renowned and prolific Red Lake mining district in Ontario, Canada. The Dixie project is one of the most exciting recent gold discoveries globally and extensive drilling results have shown the characteristics of a top tier deposit.

Under the terms of the Transaction, Kinross has agreed to an upfront payment of approximately US$1.4 billion1 (C$1.8 billion), representing C$29.00 per Great Bear common share on a fully-diluted basis. The upfront payment will be payable at the election of Great Bear shareholders in cash and Kinross common shares (“Kinross shares”), subject to a pro-ration, up to aggregate maximums of 75% cash and 40% Kinross shares on a fully-diluted basis.

The Agreement also includes a payment of contingent consideration in the form of contingent value rights that may be exchanged for 0.1330 of a Kinross share per Great Bear common share, providing further potential consideration of approximately US$46.0 million1 (C$58.2 million) based on the closing price for a Kinross share on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) on December 7, 2021. The contingent consideration will be payable in connection with Kinross’ public announcement of commercial production at the Dixie project, provided that at least 8.5 million gold ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources are disclosed.

For the rest of this news release: https://www.kinross.com/news-and-investors/news-releases/press-release-details/2021/Kinross-announces-acquisition-of-Great-Bear-Resources/default.aspx