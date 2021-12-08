Mining companies assess damage as British Columbia recovers from floods – by Naimul Karim (Northern Miner – December 7, 2021)

As officials assess the damage caused by heavy rain, flooding and mudslides in Canada’s British Columbia province last month, mining companies have started gauging how severe climatic conditions this year have impacted their production.

B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth on December 6 said the scale of the flood damage in the region was “extraordinary” and that efforts were now being made to remove the debris and rebuild after focusing on emergency response for weeks.

Canpotex, a company responsible for the overseas marketing and delivery of potash produced in Saskatchewan by Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) and the Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), told The Northern Miner that its main corridor for exporting potash was hit due to the flooding and the resulting impact on rail infrastructure.

“We are actively pursuing alternate routes to ship our potash overseas — for example to our terminals in Portland, Oregon and Saint John, New Brunswick — but Vancouver is an important, widely-used corridor for exporting potash,” said Natashia Stinka, Canpotex’s director of public affairs.

