Mining the Northwest: Thunder Bay platinum-palladium mine project has ‘tremendous upside’ – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – December 3, 2021)

Clean Air Metals express confidence that future mine at Thunder Bay North could have Norilsk-like potential

The proponents of a potentially large platinum and palladium mine near Thunder Bay believe they’ve only scratched the surface of its vast metal potential.

This week, Clean Air Metals released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of its Thunder Bay North Project, forecasting a 10-year mine operating life. But company officials insist that’s only the “minimum” as their property has the resources in the ground to last much longer.

“The great thing about this project is that it has tremendous exploration upside,” said company CEO Abraham Drost, in laying out the initial base case for an underground mine, 40 kilometres north of the city.

“We’ve committed to…a high-grade underground mine, and that is what we’ve been able to deliver here,” he said. Drost and Jim Gallagher, the company’s executive chair delivered a project update in a Dec. 2 web call to investors, a day after releasing the PEA of their predominately platinum group metals-nickel-copper project.

