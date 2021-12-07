CBC Misrepresents Indigenous Views, Impact of Activism Against Canadian Oil and Gas (Energy Now Media – December 6, 2021)

An article published this week in CBC’s “What on Earth?” series perpetuates misinformation about the relationship between Indigenous communities and oil and gas projects in Canada, particularly the Coastal GasLink Pipeline.

The CBC also distorts the environmental impact of anti-oil and gas activism by quoting, unquestioned, analysis by activist groups Oil Change International and the Indigenous Environmental Network.

Here’s what’s wrong with the CBC’s report, and why the activists’ analysis is misleading.

Fact: CBC omits broad Indigenous support for Coastal GasLink

CBC makes no mention of the fact that all 20 elected First Nations governments along the Coastal GasLink route (including five Wet’suwet’en bands) support the project and have signed agreements that engage them in development.

People like Layne Boucher, co-owner of Houston, B.C.-based Getumdone Contracting Ltd. He says the project has been “exceptional” in its relations with First Nations people.

For the rest of this article: https://energynow.ca/2021/12/cbc-misrepresents-indigenous-views-impact-of-activism-against-canadian-oil-and-gas/