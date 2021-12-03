OPINION: If we’re serious about reducing emissions, it’s time for a new look at nuclear energy – by Marcus Gee (Globe and Mail – November 27, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Canada’s biggest city is fortunate to have two founts of clean, green, plentiful energy just down the road. One, of course, is Niagara Falls. Water diverted from the towering cataract to hydroelectric turbines has been keeping lights lit in Toronto for more than a century.

The other, less-heralded source is the two massive nuclear power plants that stand just east of the city at Pickering and Darlington. Though much of the city’s juice comes from there, most people barely give them a thought.

For decades now, nuclear has been the energy source that dares not speak its name. Many environmentalists still deplore it, even at a time when the world desperately needs more power that doesn’t come from burning fossil fuels. Despite its strong safety record over many years in dozens of countries, Canada included, the shadows of Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima still linger.

Lately, though, nuclear has been getting a second look. The COP26 climate-change conference in Glasgow this month brought home both the urgency and the difficulty of converting from dirty energy to clean.

