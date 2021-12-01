Platinum group metals hunter sees 10-year mine life at Thunder Bay-area project – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – December 1, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Clean Air Metals releases preliminary economic assessment of its Thunder Bay North Project

A Thunder Bay-based junior mining company is placing a 10-year underground mine life on its high-grade platinum, palladium, copper and nickel project, located north of the city.

In a Dec. 1 news release, Clean Air Metals issued a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of its Thunder Bay North Project, located between the city and Impala’s Lac des Iles Mine.

The company has two twin high-grade deposits, Current and Escape, on its expansive 29,725-hectare property, 50 kilometres north of the city in the Tartan and Greenwich Lake area.

The PEA places a 10-year mine life based on the current resource at Thunder Bay North estimating at 629,000 ounces of platinum, 618,000 ounces of palladium, 111 million pounds of copper, 57 million pounds of nickel, with some gold and silver in the mix. The proposed project would also include a milling complex and mine waste storage area.

