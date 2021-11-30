Voisey’s Bay mine wins Miner of the Year – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – Noember 29, 2021)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

The Newfoundland and Labrador Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) has awarded Vale (NYSE: VALE) its Miner of the Year designation for Vale’s Voisey’s Bay nickel operation 30 km southwest of Nain, Labrador. The award was announced at the annual Mineral Resources Review on Nov. 25.

The Voisey’s Bay team has been working on the simultaneous development of two underground mines – Reid Brook and Eastern Deeps – while it continues to mine the Ovoid deposit with open pit methods.

The expanded operation will extend mining until at least 2035. The Reid Brook mine delivered its first ore to the Long Harbour processing plant in June 2021. Production from Eastern Deeps is expected in 2022.

The Miner of the Year award also recognizes that the Voisey’s Bay mine expansion (VBME) team have had zero lost time injuries on the project since it started in 2015.

