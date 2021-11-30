Osisko Mining raises $154M for Windfall, plans JV with Australia’s Northern Star – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – November 30, 2021)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK) has signed an agreement with Australia’s Northern Star Resources (ASX: NST) to raise $154 million for continued work on its Windfall gold project 200 km north of Val d’Or, Que. The two companies have also agreed to negotiate the terms of an earn-in and joint venture allowing Northern Star to earn up to a 50% interest in the Windfall project.

The financing agreement will see Osisko issuing a convertible senior unsecured debenture due Dec. 1, 2025, to Northern Star. The debenture bears an interest rate of 4.75% per year payable semi-annually.

“The potential of joining forces with Northern Star, a well-respected gold producer with a depth of experience in mining underground high-grade deposits similar to the Windfall project, would help de-risk the remaining work ahead to bring the Windfall project to successful production,” Osisko chairman and CEO John Burzynski said in a release.

“We are confident that, subject to reaching an agreement with Northern Star on the earn-in joint venture terms, they will be a very strong partner in assuring our development plans for the Windfall project.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/osisko-mining-raises-154m-for-windfall-plans-jv-with-australias-northern-star/