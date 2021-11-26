Northern Ontario mining exploration ‘pioneer’ Bob Middleton dies – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – November 23, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Middleton was involved in major discoveries in Hemlo, Timmins, Dominican Republic

Robert “Bob” Middleton, considered a “pioneer” in modern mining exploration techniques and a globally renowned geologist and geophysicist, has died.

According to his obituary, Middleton, 77, died of heart failure at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Nov. 19.

Over a more than 50-year career in the industry, Middleton was credited with being directly involved in major discoveries in Hemlo, on the north shore of Lake Superior, and Bell Creek near Timmins. He was also a leading figure and early adopter in the use of airborne and satellite imagery as an exploration technique.

A highly accomplished geologist, geophysicist and professional engineer, Middleton’s technical skills and experience were highly regarded in the global mining industry over his multi-decade career of exploration field work, mine discoveries and company building, which included the formation of seven junior mining companies and setting up projects in 40 countries.

