‘Certainly better than nothing’: lukewarm reaction from northern Ontario leaders to new revenue sharing plan – by Erik White (CBC News Sudbury – November 25, 2021)

Premier Doug Ford promised resource revenue sharing during 2018 election campaign

The Ontario government has fulfilled a campaign promise by returning some mining and forest revenue to towns and cities in the north, but some municipal leaders say it isn’t enough.

The new Northern Ontario Resource Development Support Fund will split $15 million among the 144 cities and towns and townships of the north every year for the next five years.

Mining towns like Sudbury, Timmins and Red Lake have long argued they should get a larger cut of the millions the province collects from the mineral industry, which can be hard on local roads and other infrastructure.

Running for premier in 2018, Doug Ford promised a resource revenue sharing plan for the north, estimating it to be worth as much as $30 million per year. The five largest cities in the north will each receive a maximum of $400,000 per year.

