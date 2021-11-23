Trudeau and Biden double down on efforts to destroy our economy – by Rex Murphy (National Post – November 23, 2021)

https://nationalpost.com/

Here is a perfect symmetry. Trudeau wants to kill the oil and gas industry. Biden wants to kill our auto industry. Simpatico. They are twins

The Three Amigos? I beg your pardon. Is that an appropriate nomenclature for a conclave of the three finest minds in the statesmanship of our present-day world? What ugly slur next — the Sombrero Summit? Enough of these careless and undignified representations.

Surely a meeting between leaders of the intellectual stamina of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and particularly that giant of international understanding and competence — a Churchill for our time — U.S. President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., calls for a more dignified, respectful designation than a play on some fifth-rate movie. Shame on the news wires and networks.

So much for the press treatment of last week’s North American Leaders’ Summit. For Canadians the most significant outcome was the thoughtful response of President Biden to our prime minister’s concern over U.S. determination to give a most healthy direct subsidy to anyone in the United States willing to buy electric-powered vehicles. A subsidy of $12,000.

This is not small change. In fact, it’s almost half of the cost of a government jet flying one way from Ottawa to, say, Tofino, B.C. (Note: this is of course without incorporating the price of the carbon offsets for such a flight.

For the rest of this article: https://nationalpost.com/opinion/rex-murphy-trudeau-and-biden-double-down-on-efforts-to-destroy-our-economy