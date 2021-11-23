Robert “Bob” Stuart Middleton Obituary (1944-2021) (November 23, 2021)

Robert (Bob) Stuart Middleton, P.Eng., was born on July 7, 1944 in Hamilton, ON to parents, Florence Ironside (born in Troy, ON) and Mearle Middleton (born in Lucknow, ON). He passed away from heart failure on November 19, 2021 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre in Thunder Bay, ON at 77 years of age.

Robert was a highly accomplished Geologist, Geophysicist, and Professional Engineer (P.Eng.), registered in Ontario. He has more than five decades of field work, mine discoveries, and company building experience. Robert encompassed the formation of seven junior mining companies and set-up projects in 40 countries with the most recent project located in Namibia. He was credited with putting the Penhorwood Talc Mine into production for Steetley Minerals Canada Ltd. in 1977 and played a role in putting seven other mines into production.

Robert’s discoveries included the Bell Creek Mine in 1979 and the Golden Giant (Hemlo) Mine in 1982, which he co-discovered with Bruce Durham. He has completed acquisition-focused economic reviews of most gold mines in North and Central America and has undertaken more than 25 feasibility studies during his career.

A pioneer in Geology-Geophysics, Petrochemistry, Petrology, remote sensing, airborne resistivity, and gravity program sciences, Robert’s technical firsts included: The first Geophysicist for the Ontario Department of Mines; introducing the gravity mapping program for Ontario; completing the first airborne resistivity survey and map of the sand and gravel deposits in Uxbridge and Whitchurch Twp.; completing the first airborne Geophysical surveys and airborne Geochemistry surveys in the Sturgeon Lake area; and subsequently, becoming the first to complete such surveys around the globe.

Robert is predeceased by his parents, Florence and Mearle, as well as his grandson, Evan. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty, his four daughters, Heather (Morley), Catherine (Michael), Amber, and Allyn; two sons, Douglas (Younghee) and Alexander (Coral); grandchildren, Madeleine, Rowan, and Nicholas; sister, Carol (Al) Williams; niece, Melanie (Nick) and nephew, Christopher (Rhonda); as well as many extended family members.

The Middleton family would like to thank the following individuals for their excellent care: Dr. Leishman, Dr. Nigro, Dr. Acedillo, and Dr. Miller; the nurses in the ICU and on 1A, 2A, and 2C at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre; and the community nurses, especially Donna and Nurse Practitioner Catherine Bill.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 25, 2021, in the chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street with Suzanne Quirion officiating. As per the Ontario Covid-19 regulations, those attending the service must provide proof of double vaccination and proper identification.

Those unable to attend the service may go to the Sargent and Son Facebook Page where a live stream of the service will be available. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or a charity of your choice. An Endowed Chair will also be set-up in Robert’s name at Lakehead University with details to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.

Mr. Middleton is a renowned geologist and geophysicist with more than 45 years of experience. He completed his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in applied geophysics at the Michigan Technological University.

Mr. Middleton spent the majority of his career working in the Timmins gold camp as an officer and director of Rosario Resources Corporation where he discovered a major gold deposit and further developed it into the Bell Creek gold mine.

During his time with Rosario, he also discovered and developed the Pueblo Viego mine, located in the Dominican Republic and brought it into production which is now controlled by Barrick Gold.

He has worked with major mining companies including Newmont Exploration of Canada as well as multiple junior mining companies as a consultant and member of the management team. His experience includes Canplats Resources Corp., a junior gold mining venture in Mexico that was sold to Goldcorp.

Mr. Middleton has led numerous drill programs resulting in major discoveries, completed multiple feasibility studies and worked on international assignments spanning across North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.