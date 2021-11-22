The Evolution of the Red Lake Gold Mining Camp (Mining Life & Exploration News – October 2021)

https://mininglifeonline.net/

The historic Red Lake Gold Mining district is evolving again into a premier goldmining district in Northern Ontario after a decade long decline – leading the reinvigorated Red Lake mining scene is the appropriately named Evolution Mining.

In the two years since Evolution Mining bought the gold mining assets from Newmont Goldcorp in 2019, the Australian-based company has helped to revive, the dormant mining district with its pledge to keep on investing in the area.

Evolution Mining backed up its commitments by buying Battle North Mining’s Batemen Mine and Mill property in May 2021 and followed quickly with details of how the Red Lake mining turnaround will be funded at the Denver Gold Forum in September 2021.

Addressing the Forum virtually from Australia, Jake Klein, Evolution Mining’s Executive Chairman said: “Evolution Mining is looking for great turnaround opportunities like in Red Lake, which fits firmly in this category,” Klein told the Forum. “With 11 million oz. in gold resources it also has geological upsides, “said Klein.

