Northern Ontario plays integral part in auto supply chain – Fedeli – by Jennifer Hamilton-McCharles (North Bay Nugget – November 19, 2021)

Northern Ontario has become an integral part of the auto supply chain, says Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli. The industry, mostly centralized in southern Ontario, is moving north thanks to the increase in production of electric cars.

The provincial government released the next phase of its auto strategy Wednesday that is expected to secure production mandates for hybrid and electric vehicles, to create a domestic battery ecosystem, and position Ontario as a North American automotive innovation hub.

At Linamar in Guelph, Premier Doug Ford and Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, unveiled the province’s commitment to the future of Ontario’s auto sector in Phase Two of Driving Prosperity – The Future of Ontario’s Automotive Sector.

The Driving Prosperity Phase includes building at least 400,000 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2030, according to the province. Fedeli said Northern Ontario was featured prominently in the premier’s speech in Guelph.

