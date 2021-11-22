Grassy Narrows First Nation seeks repeal of mining permits – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – November 18, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Permits issued by province without community’s consent, First Nation claims

Grassy Narrows First Nation is asserting the province should have first consulted with the community before issuing nine permits to mining companies giving them the right to drill on the First Nation’s traditional territory.

The community, located in northwestern Ontario in the area of northern Kenora, issued a news release on Nov. 16 indicating it had begun legal action through the Ontario Divisional Court against the province, in an effort to get the permits cancelled.

The permits not only violate Grassy Narrows’ Indigenous law, but also contravene provincial law and the Constitution of Canada, the community said.

According to the community, the permits were issued between 2018 and 2021, a period that saw an increase of permits on Grassy Narrows’ territory from “a few hundred to nearly 4,000,” the release said.

