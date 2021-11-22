David Suzuki says pipelines will be ‘blown up’ if leaders don’t act on climate change (CHEK News – November 21, 2021)

A renowned environmental activist has a stern warning for politicians and global leaders if they fail to act on climate change.n“There are going to be pipelines blowing up if our leaders don’t pay attention to what’s going on,” David Suzuki told CHEK News on Saturday without elaborating further.

The prominent environmentalist made the comments during an Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island protest — called a Funeral for the Future — in downtown Victoria on Saturday afternoon. Suzuki was also at the group’s first event in the United Kingdom in 2018.

“I saw the power of civil disobedience,” he said, later adding. “People in Extinction Rebellion are saying we’re headed in a direction of extinction and we’re rebelling against it. That’s why I’m here.”

The event in Victoria saw hundreds march from Centennial Square to the B.C. Legislature, pleading with governments to do something about the ongoing climate emergency.

