BHP sees need for battery metals more than doubling in 30 years – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – November 17, 2021)

As the pace and shape of the global transition to a greener economy has become a key issue globally, the need for battery metals will grow up to four times in the next 30 years, Vandita Pant, BHP’s chief commercial officer, said on Wednesday at the FT Commodities Asia Summit.

“Some of the modelling that we have done showed that in, let’s say a decarbonised world … the world will need almost double the copper in the next 30 years than in the past 30,” she told the audience at the inaugural session.

The world’s largest miner is also predicting that demand for nickel, another needed battery metal, will quadruple by 2050. “And all this will have to be done as sustainably as possible,” Pant added.

Her vision echoes those of most experts, from consultants such as Wood Mackenzie, ING Economics and BloombergNEF, to industry actors including top miners and electric vehicles makers lead by Tesla and Volkswagen.

