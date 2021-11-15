Alberta Rockies coal mining panel granted 6-week extension to deliver its report (Canadian Press/CBC News Calgary – November 10, 2021)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary

Extension to Dec. 31 granted due to ‘extraordinary volume, breadth and depth’ of input from Albertans

A panel gathering public input on coal mining in the Alberta Rockies has been given another six weeks to hand in its report.

“Due to the extraordinary volume, breadth and depth of the input provided by Albertans, the coal policy committee requested an extension to the deadline for both their engagement and final reports,” said a statement by provincial Energy Minister Sonya Savage.

“An extension until Dec. 31 has been granted.” The panel said it has received more than 1,000 emailed documents and 170 detailed written submissions, along with associated materials from 67 meetings across the province.

In 2020, the United Conservative Party government announced it was cancelling blanket environmental protections that had been in place since the 1970s and making it easier to develop open-pit coal mines in some of the province’s most ecologically sensitive areas.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-coal-mining-panel-rockies-ucp-1.6244453