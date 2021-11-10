Ontario Seeks to “Re-Focus” Far North Act (NetNewsLedger.com – November 9, 2021)

KENORA – NEWS – The Ontario government is proposing to refocus the Far North Act and its regulations for Far North economic development and joint planning with Indigenous partners. The revised Act will focus on enabling the development of all-season roads, electrical transmission projects and mineral development, while maintaining community-based land-use planning.

“Our government remains committed to working with Far North First Nations to support legacy infrastructure and responsible natural resource development that creates prosperity for First Nation communities,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs.

“Now—after years of consultation— we are proposing to enhance provisions that encourage collaboration between Ontario and First Nations on land-use planning and promote economic development opportunities. I appreciated NAN collaborating with Ontario during this review process.”

Ontario collaborated extensively with Nishnawbe Aski Nation through a technical table that reviewed the legislation and recommended updates to the Act. The review process also included extensive consultations with Far North First Nations, Indigenous organizations, industry, municipalities and the public.

