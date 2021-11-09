Vale shopping low-carbon N.L. nickel to burgeoning EV sector; with pledges to get greener – by Terry Roberts (CBC News Newfoundland-Labrador – November 8, 2021)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/

Company confirms it’s in talks with suppliers to electric vehicle market in effort to ‘grow our exposure’

Vale is aggressively promoting the low-carbon footprint of its mining and processing operations in Newfoundland and Labrador, with hopes of positioning its eastern Canadian operations as a preferred supplier to the burgeoning battery electric vehicle market.

The company is touting a third-party assessment of its N.L. operations that revealed nickel rounds produced in the province go to market at a substantially lower environmental cost than the industry standard.

Vale is also promising to do even better from an emissions standpoint at its northern Labrador mine in Voisey’s Bay, often referred to as one of the most significant mineral discoveries in Canada, and at its innovative processing plant in Long Harbour, Placenta Bay.

“Vale is committed to reducing the carbon footprint of its operations,” a company spokesperson wrote in a statement to CBC News.

From diesel to wind power in Labrador

According to the company, plans are in the works to develop wind-powered energy at Voisey’s Bay, with the potential to reduce the mine’s current greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30 per cent.

