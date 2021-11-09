Quebec touts minerals, hydro in push to lure EV battery production – by Michelle Zadikian (Bloomberg News – November 9, 2021)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

Quebec has “a lot to offer” electric car companies when it comes to establishing a supply chain for battery cells, including sourcing key raw mineral components to cheap power, the province’s economy minister said.

“Quebec has a lot to offer for the supply chain for [electric vehicles]. We’ll start with the minerals – we have lithium, nickel, graphite,” Quebec’s Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said in an interview Tuesday.

His comments come as Fitzgibbon confirmed​ on Monday to BNN Bloomberg he has had discussions with Tesla Inc. executives about potentially supporting the automaker’s battery production.

“It’s premature to announce anything but we certainly made our case that we can offer greener energy. Of course, hydroelectricity, which is 99 per cent of our source of energy (and) together with the proximity of minerals that can be converted battery materials, we have a chance to entice the [original equipment manufacturers],” he said.

