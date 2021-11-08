Company behind lithium bid applauds Alberta’s move towards developing rare earth metals – by Dylan Short (Calgary Herald – November 6, 2021)

https://calgaryherald.com/

A company in line to become Alberta’s first major lithium developer says the province’s latest move to regulate mineral and rare earth mining is good news for investors as they eye major productions in the field in the coming years.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage tabled a bill in the legislature on Thursday that, if passed, would move the regulation of all mineral and rare earth mining and development under the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) from start to finish.

She also presented a plan to develop the industry in the province as global demand for the sector is set to increase by 500 per cent in the next several decades. The government’s plan shows 13 critical minerals present in Alberta, which are used in everything from jewelry and ceramics to manufactured steel.

Chris Doornbos, president of E3 Metals, said his company has been advocating for such regulatory changes for the past three years. He said talks with the government first began picking up in the past 12 months.

