Sherritt outlines brownfield growth strategy for Moa JV nickel and cobalt operation in Cuba – by Paul Moore (International Mining – November 4, 2021)

Sherritt International Corporation, a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, has reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and announced it is embarking on an expansion strategy with its Cuban partners to capitalisee on the growing demand for high purity nickel and cobalt being driven by the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles.

The strategy, which will build on the 26-year successful track record of the Moa Joint Venture, centres on growing finished nickel and cobalt production by 15 to 20% per year from the 34,876 t produced in 2020 and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040 through the conversion of mineral resources into reserves using an economic cut-off grade.

Expansion plans for the Moa JV consist of a multi-phased approach, and includes completion of the new slurry preparation plant and other expansion circuits at Moa, installation of new equipment and upgrading existing equipment at the refinery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, updating the 43-101 Technical Report published in June 2019 that reported more than 158 Mt of measured and indicated resources at 1% nickel and 0.13% cobalt at Moa to reflect production based on economic rather than a fixed, cut-off grade, and leveraging the expertise of Sherritt Technologies to optimise mine planning and performance.

