Ontario can be a leader in climate change action solutions, says report – by Staff (Sudbury.com – November 4, 2021)

Ontario Chamber of Commerce calls on governments to keep investing in net-zero technologies

Ontario has certain competitive advantages to confront the climate change crisis that can bring about clear economic and environmental benefits for the world.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has released a report – The Climate Catalyst: Ontario’s Leadership in the Green Global Economy – that takes a snapshot of what provincial organizations are doing to transition to a net-zero economy and what government policymakers can do to encourage more sustainable investment and innovation.

The chamber is also launching a virtual event series featuring experts that will focus on topics such as clean technology, hydrogen, small modular reactors, zero-emission vehicles and natural resources.

The report said the global market for low-carbon solutions will create unprecedented economic opportunities for businesses and workers that are well equipped to support that transition to net-zero.

