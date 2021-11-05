Canada to ban thermal coal exports by 2030 – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – November 2, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will stop exporting thermal coal by 2030 at the latest as part of the country’s plans to support the global phase-out of the fossil fuel in favour of cleaner alternatives.

The ban would follow action already taken, including speeding out the transition from coal-fired electricity to gas and renewables, as well as putting in place investments of more than $185 million to support coal workers and their communities.

“Climate action can’t wait,” Trudeau said at COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. “Since 2015, Canada has been a committed partner in the fight against climate change, and as we move to a net-zero future, we will continue to do our part to cut pollution and build a cleaner future for everyone.”

Fulfilling such a promise won’t come without major challenges. Currently, the vast majority of thermal coal mined in Canada is burned domestically. Thermal coal exports, however, have increased over the past couple years and may grow further as new plants open up in parts of Asia.

