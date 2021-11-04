Anglo American strategy boss replaces Cutifani as CEO – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – November 3, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

Anglo American (LON: ALL) has named head of strategy Duncan Wanblad as its next chief executive officer, succeeding Mark Cutifani, who will step down after nine years in the post.

The appointment of 54-year old Wanblad hints of a continuation in the line of management at the more than 100-year-old miner. The new boss has spent his whole career at Anglo American and has been key in many of the company’s recent moves, including its exit from thermal coal and its incursion into the fertilizers market with the acquisition of Sirius Minerals.

Wanblad’s nomination marks the first time a South African has run the company since Tony Trahar stepped down in 2007. It’s also the last of a series of expected leadership changes at the world’s biggest miners.

The upcoming CEO began his career at Anglo American in 2008, when he was appointed to head the copper division. In that role, Wanblad drove the development of the Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, which is slated to begin production next year.

