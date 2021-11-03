UN at COP26: “Enough of mining…we are digging our own graves” – by Frik Els (Mining.com – November 2, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

It did not take long for COP26 to turn into a farce this week with UN Secretary General António Guterres pleading with the gathered highnesses and excellencies to declare enough is enough.

Socialist party ex-PM of Portugal, Guterres delivered a rousing 10-minute speech at the opening ceremony saying (around the 0:45 mark) “we face a stark choice – either we stop it or it stops us”:

“It is time to say enough! “Enough of treating nature like a toilet, enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves.” Who’s going to tell him?

“The International Energy Agency’s annual World Energy Outlook […] is probably the closest thing to a bible in the energy world,” says a Bloomberg article following the publication of the 2021 edition.

