U.S. must learn more about Canada’s potential as a critical-minerals partner: report – by James McCarten (Thompson Citizen/Canadian Press – November 3, 2021)

WASHINGTON — Canada needs to sell the United States on the progressive virtues of its mining industry if it wants to be an integral partner and supplier to burgeoning electric-vehicle and critical-minerals markets south of the border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Tuesday.

Trudeau, wrapping up two days of high-level talks that kicked off a two-week global climate summit in Glasgow, said he had “many, many interactions” with Joe Biden in recent days, most notably at the U.S. president’s own supply chain summit on the margins of G20 meetings in Rome.

Biden is seized with finding ways to ease his country’s pandemic-induced supply chain cluster headache: a capacity crunch at U.S. ports, a global semiconductor shortage and soaring demand for the minerals that power not only cellphones and computers, but the high-tech electric cars and trucks essential to mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Canada, meanwhile, is a key source of 13 of the 35 minerals that the U.S. has identified as critical to its economic and national security — it is America’s largest single supplier of potash, indium, aluminum and tellurium, and the second-largest source of niobium, tungsten and magnesium.

For the rest of this article: