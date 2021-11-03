Rep. Marcy Kaptur wants crackdown on imported steel of a type produced by Cleveland-Cliffs – by Sabrina Eaton (Cleveland.com – November 2, 2021)

https://www.cleveland.com/

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Toledo Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur wants the U.S. Commerce Department and U.S. Trade Representative to crackdown on imports of the electrical transformer components made with foreign-produced grain-oriented electrical steel of the sort produced by Cleveland-Cliffs.

Kaptur on Monday joined Zanesville Republican Rep. Troy Balderson, Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Mike Kelly and Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb in a letter seeking relief for Cleveland-Cliffs from the imported electrical transformer parts.

Cleveland-Cliffs facilities in Zanesville and Butler, Pennsylvania, are the only places in the United States that make grain-oriented electrical steel. The company has previously said it might have to shutter the nation’s last production line of key power transformer components if no action is taken.

A Commerce Department investigation completed last October found that Canada and Mexico are being used as the staging grounds to circumvent tariffs on grain-oriented electrical steel produced in China, Russia, Korea and Japan and that the imports were coming into the United States in quantities that threatened national security by undermining domestic production.

