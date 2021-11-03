Orford Mining partners with Wyloo Metals to explore West Raglan in Quebec – by Daniel Sekulich (Northern Miner – November 2021)

Well before Wyloo Metals began its fight with BHP (NYSE: BHP; LSE: BHP; ASX: BHP) for Noront Resources (TSXV: NOT), the Australian company signed a definitive agreement with Toronto-based junior Orford Mining (TSXV: ORM) for its West Raglan nickel project in Quebec’s Nunavik region.

The deal, signed in January, sees Wyloo earning up to 80% of the West Raglan project by spending $25 million on exploration over the next seven years. Wyloo was expected to spend $1 million of the $25 million this year, but has already spent $1.7 million.

“That’s a sign of how much they like this asset and how interested they are in nickel,” says David Christie, Orford Mining’s president and CEO.

Orford had exploration teams working at West Raglan this summer doing prospecting, mapping and sampling work, although Christie notes that it’s a “very short window to explore our properties due to the weather that far north.”

